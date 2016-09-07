11:04am Wed 7 September
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Bank apologises for ad which suggests that actors and dancers should give up the arts and become engineers

Wells Fargo released an ad campaign last week, which said that the ballerinas and actors of yesterday could be the botanists and engineers of today.
Wells Fargo released an ad campaign last week, which said that the ballerinas and actors of yesterday could be the botanists and engineers of today.

US banking giant Wells Fargo has been forced to apologise after infuriating the arts community by suggesting they should take up more serious careers.

The company released an ad campaign last week, which said that the ballerinas and actors of yesterday could be the botanists and engineers of today.

But the glossy ads, showing young people smiling while holding technical equipment, have angered both professional and aspiring artists.

Cynthia Erivo, who won a Tony award this year for her role in The Colour Purple, said on Twitter: 'Wells Fargo doesn't think that an actor or a ballerina require any work at all! Shame.'


Will Chase, who starred in TV series Nashville, said sarcastically: 'I'd suck at botany. But as long as Wells Fargo can help me realize my dream...! Patronizing much?'


Paul Wesley, who stars in The Vampire Diaries, wrote: 'Missed my shot at becoming a real grown-up/botanist.'


Continued below.

Related Content

Jeff Kready, who appeared in Broadway's Les Miserables, wrote on Twitter: 'Dear Wells Fargo: This ad stinks. Sincerely, An actor whose mortgage you hold #theatre #dance #grownupscanbeactors.'


Some even mocked the advert, noting that being a Broadway actor is actually more lucrative than being a botanist, with an average salary of $46,000, according to job site Indeed.com.

Chris McCarrell, who has also featured in the cast of Les Miserables, wrote: 'Whispers. We make more money than your botanistttttttttttt. Wells FarGoooooo... awayyyyyyy.'


Josh Groban, who stars in musical The Great Comet, wrote: 'Brb gonna take out a Wells Fargo loan to go write Botany: The Musical!'


Wells Fargo has since been forced to apologise after the public outcry that emerged following the campaign.


It wrote on Twitter: 'Wells Fargo is deeply committed to the arts, and we offer our sincere apology for the initial ads promoting our September 17 Teen Financial Education Day.

'They were intended to celebrate all the aspirations of young people and fell short of that goal. We are making changes to the campaign's creative that better reflect our company's core value of embracing diversity and inclusion, and our support of the arts. Last year, Wells Fargo's support of the arts, culture and education totalled $93 million.'

- Daily Mail

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2016, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 07 Sep 2016 12:50:43 Processing Time: 420ms