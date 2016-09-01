Recall for exploding Samsung Galaxy Note 7 - reports

Samsung is expected to announce an "unprecedented" global recall of its newest Galaxy Note 7 smartphones, according to reports from Korean news agency Yonhap.

Yonhap reported an unidentified Samsung official told the news agency the battery in the large-screen smartphones had reportedly caught fire while being charged.

"The most important thing is the safety of our customers and we don't want to disappoint our loyal customers," the official told Yonhap.

An investigation was carried out by Samsung and the result was expected to be announced within a week.

"Global discussions are under way about matters such as how to deal with products delivered to dealers. Results of the investigation and relevant countermeasures will be made public this weekend or early next week at the latest," a statement from Samsung said.

Samsung began selling the Galaxy Note 7 on August 19 in 10 countries worldwide, including New Zealand where it retails for $1,599.

