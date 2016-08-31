Samsung is taking us back to the 2000s with the Galaxy Folder 2 retro smartphone

By Matthew Dunn of news.com.au

With very little separating the design of the world's most popular smartphones, there is something to be said about the simplicity and elegance of phones from days gone by.

Sure, phones from the early 2000s didn't have the same capabilities of modern handsets, but they were highly durable and reliable for our needs at the time.

While Apple is working to take its devices further into the future by removing the headphone jack, Samsung is paying homage the glory days with a new flip phone.

Yes, you read that correctly, Samsung is working on a flip phone.

Promotional images leaked on Chinese website Weibo show the phone, which looks eerily like a gold-plated Motorola Razr.

What makes this interesting is despite looking like your phone from high school, it will be able to function similar to your modern day smartphone.

Dubbed the Galaxy Folder 2, the phone will reportedly have a 3.8-inch display, a Qualcomm processor with 2GB of RAM and 8GB of expandable storage.

Additionally, it is expected to come with an 8MP rear-facing camera and a 5MP front-facing camera. The operating system is expected to be Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow.

While not having the best specs, the phone will be powerful enough to use social media platforms such as Instagram, Snapchat and Facebook.

Even more promising is it's expected to retail for just $250, which would be nice for those that frequently lose or break their handsets - although if they are made like their predecessors, breaking it would be a pretty difficult task.

Unfortunately, the Korean manufacturer is yet to confirm if it will hit the New Zealand and Australian market anytime soon.

This isn't the first flip phone to make headlines in recent times for Samsung with another, codenamed Veyron, rumoured to be released next year.

Unlike the Galaxy Folder 2, Veyron will be more high-end - matching the performance of the Glaxay S7 and S7.

According to Android Community, the Veyron will have 4.2-inch 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution display, 4GB RAM, 64GB of internal storage anda Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor.

It is also expected to have a 12MP rear-facing camera and a 5MP front-facing camera, which are the same specs seen with the current Samsung flagships.

It might seem strange for Samsung to be taking a step back into the past with flip phones, but people shouldn't underestimate our love of nostalgia.

