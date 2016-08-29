Airport makes a killing out of parking

Auckland Airport is making a killing out of car parking as more people fly through the gateway.

Car parking revenue was up $5.5 million to $52.1m, an increase of nearly 12 per cent for the year to June 30.

''We continued to improve the range of online offers to attract customers across the product range. Valet and Park&Ride services led car parking growth for the 2016 financial year," the company said.

''As a result of higher utilisation and a small decrease in available car parks, including 50 spaces converted to the new free Wait Zone parking area, the average revenue per space increased by 11.6 per cent.

This reversed the 5.4 per cent fall in the previous financial year that arose from 1200 new spaces becoming available in that year.

During the next two years the airport is adding another 1500 spaces, mainly in Park&Ride.

The company's total revenue was $573.9 million in the 2016 financial year, an increase of $65.4 million or 12.9 per cent on the previous financial year.

Retail income rose to $157.5m from $132m, a rise of nearly 20 per cent.

Two new duty free operators and more speciality stores boosted retail performance.

Total passenger numbers are up by more than 9 per cent to 17.2 million, including nearly 600,000 transit passengers

- NZ Herald