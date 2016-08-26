Uh oh! Facebook goes down for users

Facebook addicts had a bit of a scare this morning as a glitch temporarily posed problems accessing the mobile site.

A number of users reported being unable to access the site both on the mobile app and through various browsers around 11 this morning.

Attempts to go through to the site on the cellphone app showed a "network error" message, while the PC browser displayed a "sorry, something went wrong message".

"We're working on it and we'll get it fixed as soon as we can."

It didn't take long for users to take to twitter to express their loss of one social media forum.

In a matter of minutes of the site going down, hundreds took to twitter.

Yo solo se que estaba a punto de terminar de programar mi fin de semana en #Facebook y ahora #QuienPodraAyudarme pic.twitter.com/ZhGxu0AwZQ — Lorena Flores (@loreeflores) August 26, 2016

Click here for a look at current Facebook outages around the globe.

Approximately twenty minutes after the initial outage the site appeared to be back up and running.

- NZ Herald