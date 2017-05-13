Watch: Thieves drive stolen car into dairy

Samantha is a reporter at the Bay of Plenty Times

"We work hard, and they come and rob us."

That was the reaction from Maungatapu Superette manager Davinda Singh after thieves carried out a brazen early morning ram raid on his store.

Security camera footage showed a silver sedan reversed over the pavement towards the front of the Maungatapu Rd store at 1.17am on Thursday.

The car nudged the store's large glass double doors, which held shut.

It drove forward a few metres then reversed back at speed, sending a display of drink cans flying and scattering glass shards everywhere.

The car stopped 6 or 7m into the shop, parallel to the front counter, and three masked and gloved thieves jumped out.

Leapfrogging the counter, one headed straight for the cigarette cabinet and other two ransacked the tills.

The cigarette cabinet was locked, but the thieves still tried it over and over without success.

In less than a minute, it was over. They climbed back in the car and drove back through the smashed doors, leaving tyre marks on the carpet and damage in their wake.

A spokeswoman said police were investigating the raid, but wouldn't release any further information yesterday.

Shop manager Davinda Singh said the thieves took tills with a little cash and some chocolate bars.

"We work hard, and they come and rob us. That's not ok," he said.

The store alarm was set off in the raid, so he and his boss met police there around 2am.

The shop's door had been pushed to the other side of the room.

"There was a big mess - a really big mess. Lots of glass on the ground and drink cans spilt.

"It's quite scary. I'm glad it was in the morning and not in the daytime, so no one was hurt," Mr Singh said.

He understood from the police who attended that the vehicle thieves used was stolen.

It was the first robbery he'd experienced in three years as manager, but was not surprised it had happened.

"It's been happening everywhere lately. I think it's the alcohol and cigarettes, and cash."

Since the beginning of April, there have been at least seven raids on Tauranga dairies and liquor stores, including one other ram raid with a vehicle.

Mr Singh suspected the people who raided his store were youths.

He thought there should be stricter penalties for young people who commit these sorts of crimes.

"They should be working. I arrived here when I was 18 and I have been working."

Mr Singh did not think keeping weapons behind the counter was a good solution.

"If someone comes in with a real pistol then what is a baseball bat going to do? Or if it's three or four guys? It's just better to run away.

"The solution should be to stop the robberies."

Sam Chea, owner of a lunch bar in the same retail strip as the superette, said the incident was "a bit of a worry".

He was glad they didn't stock cigarettes or other items commonly targetted by thieves.

Mr Singh said they planned to install a pole in front of the store to deter ram raiders.

Spate of raids on Tauranga stores

- April 6: Tauranga Liquorland, Cameron Rd - Two men with wooden sticks, a staff member was assaulted

- April 26: Lucky 7 Superette, Maungatapu Rd - Three offenders rob store, one armed with pistol

- April 28: Thirsty Liquor store, Chapel St - Ram raid with alcohol, cigarettes and till stolen

- May 2: United Video Fraser St - Female shop assistant robbed by man with machete

- May 3: Quality Food and Spices - Attempted armed robbery with hammer

- May 7: Carlisle St Convenience Store - Two men rob store, one armed with a hammer

- May 11: Maungatapu Superette - Ram raid with money taken, and an attempt to take cigarettes

